Global Trailer Axle Market 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are:

DexKo

Meritor

BPW Group

Fuwa-K-Hitch

JOST Axle Systems

SAF-HOLLAND

Hendrickson

Shandong Huayue

Trailer Axle Market Segmentation: Based on Type

By Capacity

Ã¯Â¼Å 8,000 lbs

8,000-15,000 lbs

15,000-25,000 lbs

Ã¯Â¼Å¾ 25,000 lbs Based on Application

Light Weight Trailers

Medium Weight Trailers