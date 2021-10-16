Electric Heater Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (Zoppas Industries, NIBE, Watlow (Tinicum) and More)

Electric Heater Market Insights 2021 : [109 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Heater in United States, including the following market information:

United States Electric Heater Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

United States Electric Heater Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)

United States top five Electric Heater companies in 2020 (%)

The global Electric Heater market size is expected to growth from USD 7763 million in 2020 to USD 10430 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Electric Heater market was valued at XX USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach XX USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electric Heater Market are Zoppas Industries, NIBE, Watlow (Tinicum), Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, Tutco, Thermon, Thermowatt (Ariston Thermo), Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, Minco Products, Inc., Hotset GmbH, Headway Electric Heat Components, Honeywell, OMEGA(Spectris plc), Holroyd Components Ltd, Durex Industries, Thermal Corporation, Friedr. Freek GmbH, Wattco

Electric Heater Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Immersion Heaters, Tubular Heaters, Circulation Heaters, Band Heaters, Strip Heaters, Coil Heaters, Flexible Heaters, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electric Heater market is the incresing use of Electric Heater in Chemical & Plastics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Transportation, Appliances and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electric Heater market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

