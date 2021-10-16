Cement Clinker Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Cement Clinker Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Cement Clinker industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Cement Clinker market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Clinker is a nodular material produced in the kilning stage during the production of cement and is used as the binder in many cement products. The lumps or nodules of clinker are usually of diameter 3-25 mm and dark grey in color. It is produced by heating limestone and clay to the point of liquefaction at about 1400°C-1500°C in the rotary kiln. Clinker, when added with gypsum (to control the setting properties of cement and ensure compressive strength) and ground finely, produces cement. Clinker can be stored for long periods of time in a dry condition without degradation of quality, hence it is traded internationally and used by cement manufacturers when raw materials are found to be scarce or unavailable.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cement Clinker market, while the Southeast Asia is the second production volume market for Cement Clinker in 2019.

In the industry, CNBM profits most in 2019 and recent years, while LafargeHolcim and Anhui Conch Cement ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 12.34%, 8.88% and 7.22% in 2019.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Cement Clinker, including Portland Clinker, Sulfate Resistant Clinker, White Clinker and Others. Portland Clinker is the main one, reaching 89.93% of global sales volume in 2019.

The global Cement Clinker market was valued at USD 77580 in 2020 and will reach USD 85830 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

CNBM

Anhui Conch Cement

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement

Jidong Cement

China Resources Cement

Huaxin Cement Co

China Shanshui Cement

Taiwan Cement

Hongshi Holding Group

China Tianrui Gr Cement

Asia Cement Corporation

Cemex

UltraTech Cement

Votorantim

InterCement

CRH

Buzzi Unicem

Eurocement

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

White Clinker

Portland Clinker

Sulfate Resistant Clinker

Portland Cement