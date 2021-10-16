Butane Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Butane Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Butane industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Butane market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Butane is an organic compound with the formula C4H10 that is an alkane with four carbon atoms. Butane is a gas at room temperature and atmospheric pressure.

The global consumption of butane increases from 129.55 Million MT in 2014 to 145.77 Million MT in 2018, at a CAGR of more than 2.38%. In 2018, the global Butane consumption market is led by APAC region and North America, and the former is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 50.82% of global consumption of Butane, in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butane Market

The global Butane market was valued at USD 90370 in 2020 and will reach USD 115670 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

ADNOC

CNPC

Exxon Mobil

KNPC

Phillips66

Bharat Petroleum

Pemex

Total

Qatar Petroleum

Equinor

BP

Gazprom

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ConocoPhillips Company

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

N-Butane

Isobutane Butane Market by Applications:

LPG and Other Fuel

Petrochemicals