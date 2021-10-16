Ester Transformer Oils Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Ester Transformer Oils Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Ester Transformer Oils industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Ester Transformer Oils market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Ester transformer oil is special oil that is stable at high temperatures and has excellent electrical insulating properties.

Looking at the global market, Americas ester transformer oils market is estimated to be valued at 42 USD Million in 2018, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.54% over the forecast period to reach value of 80 USD million by 2025. North America plays an important role in global ester transformer oils market. The Europe market is mature and developed stably in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years, it was 43 USD Million in 2018 and will reach 72 USD million in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.58% between 2018 and 2025.

The global Ester Transformer Oils market was valued at USD 139.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 232 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cargill

M&I Materials Limited

Shell

Sinopec

Savita Oil

Raj Petro Specialties Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Natural Ester Transformer Fluid

Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil Ester Transformer Oils Market by Applications:

Ordinary Transformer