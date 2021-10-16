2021 Military Aircraft Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Military Aircraft Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Military Aircraft industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Military Aircraft market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A military aircraft is any fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft that is operated by a legal or insurrectionary armed service of any type.

The Largest region is Asia-pacific which is nearly 38%. China and India play a major role in generating a huge demand for military aircraft in the region. North America is the second largest consumption region with market share over 22%. The USA is the largest defense spending country.

The global Military Aircraft market was valued at USD 57260 in 2020 and will reach USD 62980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Lockheed Martin

AVIC

Boeing

Airbus

United Aircraft Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Leonardo SpA

Embraer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Combat Aircraft

Non-combat Aircraft Military Aircraft Market by Applications:

Search and Rescue

National Defense