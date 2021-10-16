2021-2027 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.
Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.
At present, the manufactures of prestressed concrete steel strand are concentrated in China, Europe, US. The global leading players in this market are Insteel, Tata Iron and Steel, Tycsa PSC, Kiswire, Xinhua Metal, Tianjin Metallurgical, Hengli, Hengxing, Fasten and Huaxin. In China the market leaders are Xinhua Metal, Tianjin Metallurgical, Hengli, Hengxing, Fasten and Huaxin.
The prestressed concrete steel strand is mainly used by Transport, Building, Enegy and Water Conservancy. The main application of prestressed concrete steel strand is Transport and Building.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the construction of infrastructural facilities investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market
The global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market was valued at USD 3578.1 in 2020 and will reach USD 4149.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
