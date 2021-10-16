Rare Earth Magnet Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Rare Earth Magnet Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Rare Earth Magnet industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Rare Earth Magnet market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The rare earth permanent magnet material refers to an alloy formed of rare earth metal and a transition metal. This permanent magnet material made by a certain process is extremely magnetic and can be maintained for a long time. Rare earth magnets have been developed for four generations. The first and second generations are RE-Co permanent magnets, ie Co-based permanent magnets: the first generation as type 5 SmCo alloys (SmCo5) and the second generation as Rare-earth Sintered Magnet7 SmCo alloys (Sm2Co17). Since Sm reserve is scare, Co And Ni is also a valuable strategic metal, the first two generations of rare earth permanent magnets have not been widely used,their major market are only for the high-end military area. The third and fourth generation rare earth permanent magnets are RE-FE-B permanent magnets. It is the third generation – NdFeB alloy (Nd2Fe14B), also the most widely used rare earth permanent magnet; the fourth generation is Sm-Fe-N alloy. (Sm2Fe17N3), but Sm-Fe-N alloy has not yet entered the stage of commercial production.

The manufacturing bases concentrated distribution in China and Japan. The key players in the market include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, and others. In 2019, the Top 10 players accounted for about 41.78% of the global revenue share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rare Earth Magnet Market

The global Rare Earth Magnet market was valued at USD 7473.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 10420 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Rare Earth Magnet Market by Types:

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Rare Earth Magnet Market by Applications:

EV

Automotive other than EV

Air Conditioning

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery