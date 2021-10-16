Smart Materials Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Smart Materials Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Smart Materials industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Smart Materials market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.
Smart materials are the basis of many applications, including sensors and actuators, or artificial muscles, particularly as electroactive polymers (EAPs). Terms used to describe smart materials include shape memory material (SMM) and shape memory technology (SMT).
The European market has matured and developed over the past few years and will continue to maintain this trend in the coming years. In the European market, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy all play important roles, especially in Germany, which has an absolute advantage in the European market. Due to strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries, the Asia Pacific region will occupy an increasingly important position in the global smart materials market.
Electrochromic materials account for the largest share of the global industry. Shape memory alloys and shape memory polymers are expected to be the fastest growing products in the forecast period. Nitinol, copper-based alloys and various shape memory polymers are used in a wide range of actuators, motors, sensors and structural products. .
Currently, Harris, MURATA, Solvay, Johnson Matthey, Gentex Corporation, Saint-Gobain (Sage Glass), View and LCR Hallcrest are the leading manufacturers in the industry. Gentex corporation is a global market leader.
Clearly, smart materials have shown a clear competitive advantage. In the past few years, strong downstream demand has driven the industry’s growth. Rising prices may affect the development of this industry. We believe that the future of the industry is undoubtedly bright. The premise of intelligent transportation, smart home, and intelligent life is smart materials.
The global Smart Materials market was valued at USD 5451.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 8135.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
- Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
- North America: USA, Canada
- South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
- Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
- Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
