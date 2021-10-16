2021 Specialty Tire Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Specialty Tire Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Specialty Tire industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Specialty Tire market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.

At present, the international economic situation is complicated and there are still many uncertainties in the coming years. Due to the government’s policy and the high sales volume of special tires in the international market, the demand for special tire products in mature markets such as North America and Europe is relatively stable, but China’s demand is relatively high due to downstream demand.

Special tires are mainly manufactured and sold by Michelin and Bridgestone. From a geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest sales market.

Although the sales of specialty tires have brought many opportunities, the research team suggests that for new entrants who have just entered the market but have no technical advantages and downstream support, do not rush into the field of special tires.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Specialty Tire Market

The global Specialty Tire market was valued at USD 16160 in 2020 and will reach USD 15780 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Pirelli

Continental

BKT

ATG

Yokohama

Trelleborg

Mitas

Chemchina

Triangle

Guizhou Tire

Xingyuan

Giti

Xugong

Linglong

Zhongce

Sumitomo

Cheng Shin

MRF

Kumho

Apollo

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Radial Tires

Bias (Crossply) Tires Specialty Tire Market by Applications:

Agricultural Vehicles

Engineering Vehicles