2021-2027 Automotive HUDs Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) is a digital transparent image that displaying the same information you would get from the dashboard. This can include everything from your current speed to the revs on your engine, and even various temperature gauges. There are two types of HUD. The first is to treat the back of the windshield in such a way that an image projected onto it will reflect to the driver. The second is to have a small combiner that is separate from the windshield. Combiners can be retracted.

The global automotive Head-up Display (HUD) industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Developing countries are running their first installations or moving to this solution. The global leading players in this market are Nippon Seiki, Continental, Yazaki Corporation, Denso and Bosch, which accounts for 62.96 % of total value.The Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) are mainly used by Premium Car, Luxury Car and Mid Segment Car. The main applications are Premium Car and Luxury Car which accounts for above 46% and it is forecasted that share will be decrease in 2025. The penetration rate in the low-end and mid segment will increase.

The global Automotive HUDs market was valued at USD 1340.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 3600.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Nippon Seiki

Continental

Yazaki Corporation

Denso

Bosch

Aptiv

Visteon Corporation

E-Lead

Garmin

HUDWAY

Pioneer Corp

Hudly

Springteq Electronics

Kivic

Coagent Enterprise

Founder

RoadRover Technology Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Windshield Projected HUD

Combiner Projected HUD Automotive HUDs Market by Applications:

Premium Car

Luxury Car

Mid Segment Car