Micro-LED Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Micro-LED Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Micro-LED industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Micro-LED market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.
Micro-LED, also known as microLED, mLED or µLED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. Micro-LED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, Micro-LED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.
Along with OLEDs, Micro-LED are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and Micro-LED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, Micro-LED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W.
Samsung and Apple have been pushing Micro LED technology, which makes the industry look forward to its development prospects, many companies have entered. For example: Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, LG Display, Lumiode, etc. At present, Samsung technology is relatively leading.The development of the Micro LED industry has spurred the development of upstream raw materials, and many raw material manufacturers are actively developing R&D of Micro LED raw materials.Nowadays, there are five mainly applications of Micro-LED, including Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV and Others. And Cellphone is the main application for Micro-LED, and the Cellphone reached a sales volume of approximately 33492 K Units in 2030, with 59.81% of global sales volume.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro-LED Market
The global Micro-LED market was valued at USD 950 in 2020 and will reach USD 6618.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Region and Country Coverage:
- Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
- North America: USA, Canada
- South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
- Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
- Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
