HVAC Air Filter Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

HVAC Air Filter refers to an air cleaning device used in HVAC systems. HVAC is the abbreviation of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning. It refers to the system or related equipment for heating, ventilation and air conditioning indoors or in the car. It can also be referred to as HVAC system for short. The air filter, which is specially used to filter solids, suspended solids or harmful gases such as dust and particles in the air, is an important part of the HVAC system.

The key manufacturers HVAC Air Filter in United States include Parker Hannifin, Filtration Group and 3M. Parker Hannifin and Filtration Group counted top two revenue share spots in United States HVAC Air Filter market in 2018. Parker Hannifin dominated with 20.4% revenue share, followed by Filtration Group with 10.35% revenue share in 2018.In recent years, thanks to the emergence of new materials and new processes, the design of HVAC air filters has made significant progress. In high efficiency air filtration and dust collection applications, membrane filters may replace micro glass fiber filters. In addition, HVAC air filters have made great progress in special performances such as high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance and waterproofing, which are beneficial to meet the requirements of some special application industries. In the future, the development of high temperature filters will be further accelerated.

The demand of Air Filters all over the world increased year by year. Growing consumer awareness for contamination free air and reduction in airborne diseases would propel HVAC filters industry growth. Particulate contaminants include several airborne physical matters like microorganisms, pollens, dust, smoke, and fumes which are harmful for environment. The product provides effective means to control toxins by reducing their concentrations to adequate levels or eradicating them from the ventilation air, thereby stimulating market growth.

The global HVAC Air Filter market was valued at USD 11360 in 2020 and will reach USD 16760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Parker Hannifin

Filtration Group

3M

Honeywell

Daikin Industries

Lennox International Inc.

Camfil

MANN+HUMMEL

Donaldson

Cummins

Tex-Air Filters

Koch Filter (Johnson Controls) Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Pleated HVAC Air Filter

Panel HVAC Air Filter

Others HVAC Air Filter Market by Applications:

Industrial

Commercial