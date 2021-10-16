Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Large volume parenterals or LVPs (sometimes called large volume injections) are aqueous solutions usually supplied in volumes of at least 100 ml with sizes of 250 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, 3000 ml, and 5000 ml most common. Directions usually recommend that large quantities be administered.

Parenteral preparations are sterile, solid dosage form or pyrogen-free liquids, which contain one or more number of active ingredients boxed in single or multi dose containers. They are meant to be administered either by infusion, transplantation or injection in the body.

Parenteral formulations are classified into small and large based on their volume. Small volume parenteral formulations are 100ml or more and can be given as single or multi dose, whereas large volume parenteral preparations are more than 100ml, intended for single use.

The first main kind is Soft Bag LVP, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 61.37% in 2018.

Another main kind is Glass Bottle LVP, for many companies, Glass Bottle LVP is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Glass Bottle LVP share the rest 22.34% market share in 2018.

Plastic Bottle LVP hold the rest share, which accounts for about 16.29% in 2018.From the view of region, Asia-Pacific have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 46.29%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Europe hold a market share of 25.63% and 23.99% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America and Europe might affect the development trend of Large Volume Parenteral (LVP). South America and Middle East & Africa also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively low market share within selected regions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market

The global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market was valued at USD 12750 in 2020 and will reach USD 21150 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Baxter Healthcare

Kelun Pharma

B. Braun

Fresenius

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer (Hospira)

Ostuka Pharmaceutical

CR Double-Crane

Pisa

Huaren

Patheon

Aspen Holdings

Beximco Pharma

Cook Pharmica

Albert David

PSI Ltd

Ozon Pharmaceuticals

BAG Healthcare

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Soft Bag LVP

Plastic Bottle LVP

Glass Bottle LVP Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market by Applications:

Basic Infusion

Therapeutic Infusion