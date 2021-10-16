2021-2027 Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is an epoxide derived from styrene. It can be prepared by epoxidation of styrene with peroxybenzoic acid. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is a colorless to light straw-colored liquid with a sweet, pleasant odor. It is soluble in ethanol and ether and can be miscible with benzene, acetone, methanol, carbon tetrachloride and most organic solvents.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry, over 75.20% of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) are consumed in this region. Besides Asia Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption market, followed by North America.The concentration of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry is high. Leading manufacturers are Harmony Organics, KDAC Chem, Aquila Organics, Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory, etc. Concentration rate of top 3 is 83.10% in 2018. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can be divided into Content 98.5% and Content 99%. In 2018, Content Content 98.5% takes 77.12% of global volume, in downstream, Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can used into Medicine and Spice Intermediate, Spice Intermediate takes 90.78% of global volume, is the biggest application area.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market

The global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market was valued at USD 75 in 2020 and will reach USD 108.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

