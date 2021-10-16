Shipbuilding Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Shipbuilding Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Shipbuilding industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Shipbuilding market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history.

The global shipbuilding industry is majorly dominated by three countries: China; South Korea; and Japan. The key player includes China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Oshima Shipbuilding.

China has the largest market share in the global shipbuilding market currently, followed by South Korea and Japan. China’s new order market share of the shipbuilding industry has reached around 41%, followed by South Korea with around 35% and Japan with around 16% in 2019.

The shipbuilding industry is divided into bulk carriers, cruise ships, containers and other ship types.

The shipbuilding industry can be applied to hateful transportation, passenger transportation, and other purposes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shipbuilding Market

The global Shipbuilding market was valued at USD 35770 in 2020 and will reach USD 49320 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

China Shipbuilding Group Corporation

KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Daewoo Shipbuilding

Fincantieri

Samsung Heavy Industries

Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan Marine United

COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Oshima Shipbuilding Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Bulkers

Tankers

Containers

Other Ships Shipbuilding Market by Applications:

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation