Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Ultrafine silica fume, also known as Microsilica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with 80% spherical particles less than 1 μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume

The global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market was valued at USD 678.7 in 2020 and will reach USD 863.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Elkem (Blue Star)

Globe Specialty Metals (Ferroglobe)

FerroAtlántica (Ferroglobe)

Finnfjord

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Washington Mills

Dow Corning

Simcoa Operations

Elkon Products

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Erdos Metallurgy

Wuhan Mewreach

WINITOOR

East Lansing Technology

Lixinyuan Microsilica

All Minmetal International

Blue Star

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market by Types:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market by Applications:

Concrete

Refractory