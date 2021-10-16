Activated Carbon Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Activated Carbon Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Activated Carbon industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Activated Carbon market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Activated carbon is an excellent adsorbent with a developed internal pore structure and a huge surface area. It has been widely used in industrial waste water, waste gas and air purification equipment, organic synthesis, food and medicine and other industries, as well as military and high-tech industries.

In the global activated carbon production market in 2019, China accounted for approximately 42% of the market share, North America accounted for approximately 17% of the market share, and Europe accounted for approximately 13% of the market share.

The main companies include Kuraray, Osaka Gas Chemicals, Fujian Yuanli Activated Carbon, Cabot, Ingevite, etc.

Mainly divided into powder activated carbon, granular activated carbon and other activated carbon.

It can be used in water treatment, air purification, mercury removal treatment, food and beverage, industry and pharmaceuticals.

The global Activated Carbon market was valued at USD 3836 in 2020 and will reach USD 5380.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Kuraray

Osaka Gas Chemicals

YL

CABOT

Ingevity

Haycarb

JD

Shenhua Group

ADA-ES

Fujian Xinsen Carbon

MULINSEN ACTIVATED CARBON

Shanxi XinHua Chemical

Boyce Carbon

DESOTEC Activated Carbon

HuaHui-Carbon

ZHI XING

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Jiangsu Zhuxi Activated Carbon

Inner Mongolia TaiXi Coal Group

Active Char Products Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Powder Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others Activated Carbon Market by Applications:

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Removal Treatment

Food And Drinks

Industrial

Pharmaceutical