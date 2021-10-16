2021-2027 Sandalwood Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Sandalwood Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Sandalwood industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Sandalwood market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17498305

Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although Others species are used for their scent as well.

There are two main varieties of sandalwood for international trade, Australian sandalwood and Indian sandalwood. Sandalwood Products account for one third of the world’s total.

Sandalwood is mainly used for personal care and furniture, with a total quota of 40%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sandalwood Market

The global Sandalwood market was valued at USD 267 in 2020 and will reach USD 457.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Quintis

FPC

WA Sandalwood Plantations

Australian Sandalwood

Santanol Group

KS&DL

Sandalwood Forest Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17498305 Sandalwood Market by Types:

Indian Sandalwood

Australian Sandalwood

Others Sandalwood Market by Applications:

Personal Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Sculpture

Furniture