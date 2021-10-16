Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Femtosecond lasers are a subset of ultrafast lasers that emit optical pulses with a duration well below 1 ps, i.e., in the range of femtoseconds, widely used in the field of ophthalmology.

Carl Zeiss Meditec was the global largest manufacturer in the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers industry,with the production share of 26% in 2018,followed by Carl Zeiss Meditec, J &J, Ziemer Ophthalmic, Bausch and Lomb (Valeant), Lensar.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market

The global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market was valued at USD 321.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 480.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Alcon (Novartis)

J &J

Ziemer Ophthalmic

Bausch and Lomb (Valeant)

Lensar Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Full Femtosecond

Half Femtosecond Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers