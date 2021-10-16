Construction Glass Curtain Wall Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Construction Glass Curtain Wall Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Construction Glass Curtain Wall industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Construction Glass Curtain Wall market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The curtain wall method of glazing allows glass to be used in large uninterrupted areas creating consistent attractive facades. A curtain wall system is an outer covering of a building in which the outer walls are non-structural, but merely keep the weather out and the occupants in.

The industry is crowded with producers and fierce competition. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, accounting for more than 57 percent in 2019.

The global Construction Glass Curtain Wall market was valued at USD 59800 in 2020 and will reach USD 90760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

JiangHong Group

Grandland Group

Schüco

Yuanda China

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Apogee Enterprises

China Aviation Sanxin

Kawneer

China Fangda Group

Aluprof

Vitra Scrl

Aluk Group

Zhongshan Shengxing

G.James Glass & Aluminium

Raico Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Unitised Type

Stick Built Type Construction Glass Curtain Wall Market by Applications:

Commercial Building

Public Building