Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global "Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient Market" 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

An orally disintegrating tablet or orally dissolving tablet (ODT) is a drug dosage form available for a limited range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications.An excipient is a pharmacologically inert adhesive substance used to bind the contents of a pill or tablet. This type of tablet separates in the mouth in contact with saliva, making it easy for a person to swallow the tablet without drinking water.

McePharma (Vivesa holding) was the global greatest company in Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient industry, with the revenue market Share of 3.5% in 2018, followed by BASF, JRS Pharma, Roquette, ABF Ingredients, DFE Pharma, Evonik, Merck KGaA, Ashland, Meggle Pharma, Shin-Etsu, Fuji Chemical Industries, Cargill Incorporated, Daicel Corporation, Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient Market

The global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient market was valued at USD 16890 in 2020 and will reach USD 20760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

BASF

JRS Pharma

Roquette

ABF Ingredients

DFE Pharma

Evonik

Merck KGaA

Ashland

Meggle Pharma

Shin-Etsu

Fuji Chemical Industries

McePharma (Vivesa holding)

Cargill Incorporated

Daicel Corporation

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Binders

Glidents

Diluents

Disintegrants

Others Orally Disintegrating Tablet Excipient Market by Applications:

Anti-Psychotics Drug

Anti-Epileptics Drug