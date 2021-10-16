Ballast Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Ballast Water Treatment Equipment Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Ballast Water Treatment Equipment industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Ballast Water Treatment Equipment market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Ballast Water Treatment Equipment is a device of processing ballast water that discharged directly into the sea. Ballast Water Treatment System mainly consists of ballast pumps, ballast water pipelines, ballast tanks and associated valve member.

Alfa Laval was the global greatest company in ballast watert treatment equipment industry, with the revenue market share of 10.4% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ballast Water Treatment Equipment Market

The global Ballast Water Treatment Equipment market was valued at USD 5181.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 7952.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Alfa Laval

Panasia

OceanSaver

Qingdao Sunrui

JFE Engineering

NK

Qingdao Headway Technology

Optimarin

Hyde Marine

Veolia Water Technologies

Techcross

S&SYS

Ecochlor

Industrie De Nora

MMC Green Technology

Wartsila

NEI Treatment Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Desmi

Bright Sky

Trojan Marinex

Evoqua Water Technologies Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Ultra-Violet

Electrochemical

Others Ballast Water Treatment Equipment Market by Applications:

Bulk Vessels

Container Vessels