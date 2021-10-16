2021-2027 Smart Windows Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Smart Windows Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Smart Windows industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Smart Windows market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Smart glass or switchable glass (also smart windows or switchable windows in those applications) is a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied.

Gentex was the global biggest manufacturer in Smart Windows industry, with the revenue market Share of 38% in 2018, followed by AGC Inc., Saint Gobain, View Inc, PPG, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Glass Apps, RavenWindow, Pleotint, Vision Systems, SPD Control System, Scienstry.

The global Smart Windows market was valued at USD 3426.1 in 2020 and will reach USD 5651.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Gentex

AGC Inc.

Saint Gobain

View Inc

PPG

Smartglass International

Polytronix

Glass Apps

RavenWindow

Pleotint

Vision Systems

SPD Control System

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Active Glasses

Passive Glasses Smart Windows Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Transportation and Aerospace