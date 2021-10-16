Chlorinated Paraffins Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Chlorinated Paraffins Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Chlorinated Paraffins industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Chlorinated Paraffins market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Chlorinated paraffins are a complex group of compounds, primarily used as coolants and lubricants in metal forming and cutting.

China is the largest producer of Chlorinated Paraffins, hold a share over 50 percent in past several years. Europe and North America listed the second and the third.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market

The global Chlorinated Paraffins market was valued at USD 1556.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 1662.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

INOVYN (INEOS)

Danyang Auxiliary Chemical

Dover Chemical Corporation

KLJ Group

Huaxia Chemical Factory

LEUNA-Tenside GmbH

OCEANKING

SLG Group

Jiweize Chemical

LUXI

East Huge Dragon Chemical

Xinwei

Jiangyan Chemical

Caffaro Industrie S.p.A.

Fuyang Jingcheng Chemical

Quimica del Cinca

Aditya Birla

Wenxian Sanxing Chemical

Jiaozuo Houji Chemical

Lvbang Fine Chemical Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

CP-42

CP-52

CP-70

Others Chlorinated Paraffins Market by Applications:

Paints & coatings

Rubber industry

Manufacturing

Textile

Leather Industry