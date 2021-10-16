2021 Hene Laser (He-Ne Laser) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Hene Laser (He-Ne Laser) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Hene Laser (He-Ne Laser) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Hene Laser (He-Ne Laser) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Helium-Neon laser is a type of gas laser in which a mixture of helium and neon gas is used as a gain medium. Helium-Neon laser is also known as He-Ne laser.

North America have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 48.38%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. Europe and Japan hold a market share of 26.99% and 12.13% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from China might affect the development trend of He-Ne Laser. Other Regions also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively big market share in the future.

The global Hene Laser (He-Ne Laser) market was valued at USD 118.4 in 2020 and will reach USD 147.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Lumentum Operations

Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot)

Thorlabs

REO

LASOS

Neoark

PHYWE

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Below 1.0 mW

1.0 – 2.0 mW

Above 2.0 mW Hene Laser (He-Ne Laser) Market by Applications:

Scientific Use

Commercial Use