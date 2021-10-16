2021-2027 Small UAV Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Small UAV Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Small UAV industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Small UAV market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17498200

A small UAV (SUAV) is an unmanned aerial vehicle small enough to be man-portable. This report mainly studies Small UAV market; by type (Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, and Other), by application (Defense & Commercial and Civil).

As the technology of Small UAV is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for defense market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Small UAV market. The more advance Small UAV is mainly produced in Europe and United States because their higher R&D level, while Small UAV produced in China are catching the eyes worldwide due to its high cost performance. The Small UAV market competition will be still intense. DJI is the leading manufacturer in the global Small UAV market with the market share of 70.49%, in terms of revenue, followed by AeroVironment, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics, Textron, FLIR Systems, IAI, Elbit Systems and Zero Tech. The top 10 listed companies accounted for 84.10% of the market share in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small UAV Market

The global Small UAV market was valued at USD 4246.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 5342 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

DJI

AeroVironment

Parrot

Lockheed Martin

Applied Aeronautics

Textron

FLIR Systems

IAI

Elbit Systems

Zero Tech Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17498200 Small UAV Market by Types:

Fixed Wing

Helicopter

Rotary Blade Small UAV Market by Applications:

Defense