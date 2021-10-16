High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of High Modulus Carbon Fiber industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials.

High modulus carbon fibers can be classified as PAN-based carbon fibers (M, MJ) and pitch based (MP, MK).

High-mode carbon fiber is a dual-use industrial material with unique properties. It has been widely used in augmentation of advanced composite materials such as aerospace, aviation, sports equipment and high-end civilian products.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smoothly increase. North America, Europe and Japan are still the main consumption regions due to the advanced technology and rapid development of economy, while China is estimated to be the most promising region. In 2018, China consumed about 14.47% carbon fiber.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market

The global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market was valued at USD 495.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 777.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin Carbon

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

Cytec Solvay

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

High Modulus (HM) Grade

Ultra High Modulus (UHM) Grade High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market by Applications:

Aerospace

Industrial Materials

Sports/Leisure