Mine and IED Detection Systems Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global "Mine and IED Detection Systems Market" 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Mine and IED Detection Systems industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue.

An improvised explosive device (IED) is a bomb constructed and deployed in ways other than in conventional military action. It may be constructed of conventional military explosives, such as an artillery shell, attached to a detonating mechanism. IEDs are commonly used as roadside bombs.

By application, the market has been segmented into defense and homeland security. The defense sector in different countries is the major end-user of different types of mine and IED detection equipment and devices as they continuously face threats of IED blasts during cross-country operations.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mine and IED Detection Systems Market

The global Mine and IED Detection Systems market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

BAE Systems (U.K)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

L3 Technologies (U.S.)

Harris (U.S.)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Schiebel (Vienna)

DCD Group (South Africa)

Chemring Group (U.K) Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Sensor Based

Radar Based

Laser Based Mine and IED Detection Systems Market by Applications:

Defense

Homeland Security