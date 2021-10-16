Automotive Adhesives Market Analysis Investigation Growth by Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Automotive adhesive is a kind of adhesives for automotive body, powertrain, repair, assembly, etc., may be used interchangeably with glue, cement, mucilage, or paste, and can be connected together with one or two or more homogeneous or heterogeneous parts (or material) with sufficient strength after curing organic or inorganic, natural or synthetic, a class of substances can be divided according to different raw materials, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, etc.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Automotive Adhesives Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika

Wacker-Chemie

Huntsman

Arkema Group

PPG Industries

Lord

BASF

Ashland

ITW

Jowat

ThreeBond

Cytec Solvay

And More……

Market segmentation

Automotive Adhesives Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Automotive Adhesives Market Segment by Type covers:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Automotive Adhesives Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Body-in-White

Paintshop

Powertrain

Assembly

Scope of the Automotive Adhesives Market Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., North America and Europe are the largest consumers of Automotive Adhesives and are expected to 3% growth rate during the next five years due to recovery of downstream industries. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Adhesives in the Asia Pacific region. And China led the demand for adhesives due to increased production of vehicles in the last 5 years., Automotive adhesives are used in various applications such as body in white, paint shop, powertrain, and assembly. In 2015, the body in white application segment accounted for the largest market share among all the applications., The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 5100 million US$ in 2023, from 4480 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

This report focuses on the Automotive Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global Automotive Adhesives market scenario:

