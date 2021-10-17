Global Plant Factory Market 2021, Industry Trends, Companies Share, Size, Future Growth Analysis by Forecast 2027

The “Plant Factory Market” report provides a quick description about market status, size, companies share, growth, opportunities and upcoming trends. This report includes the corporate profile, values that the challenges and drivers & restraints that have a serious impact on the industry analysis. The information within the report that help form the longer term projections during the forecast year. The up so far analysis to assists in understanding of the changing competitive analysis. Additionally, the market strategies including moderate growth during the years.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Plant Factory Market:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Plant Factory Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Other

Plant Factory Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting