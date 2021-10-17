US Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Perceptive and Comprehensive Analysis By 2026

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor). North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in 2017. The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code® 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection. In the industry, Eaton profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Siemens and ABB ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 43.24%, 28.57% and 14.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in 2017. The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code® 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection.

In the industry, Eaton profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Siemens and ABB ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 43.24%, 28.57% and 14.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), including Max. string voltage

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Forecast

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)Market, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine the Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

Primary worldwide Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future. To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

