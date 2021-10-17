Curcumin Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Growth Overview

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Curcumin competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Curcuminsales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2021, this study provides the Curcuminsales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Curcumin Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

Synthite Ind

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Arpan

Star Hi Herbs

Guangye Natural

Zhongda Bio

Chenguang Biotech

Tianxu Biotech

Tairui Biotech

And More……

Market segmentation

Curcumin Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Curcumin Market Segment by Type covers:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Curcumin Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Scope of the Curcumin Market Report:

This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015., The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time., Price fluctuations of curcumin have a very close relationship with turmeric. However, the harvest of turmeric is influenced by the weather obviously. Thus, price change of curcumin faces uncertainties each year. According to research, the price of curcumin is in the downward trend on the whole in the recent few years. With relatively sufficient supply of turmeric, it is estimated that price of curcumin will keep going down in the coming years, taking no account of extreme weather change in the turmeric growth regions., The worldwide market for Curcumin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

