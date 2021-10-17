Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Outlook 2021: Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white. The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white or canary loose grain or powder with no smell, odorless and innocuity. After chlorination, the irregularity of molecular bond of the PVC resin and the polarity of molecular chain increase, the dissolvability and chemical stability of the resin also increase, and accordingly improve the heat resistance and resist the corrosion of acid, caustic, salt and oxidant etc. In addition, it improve the mechanical performance of numerical heat distortion temperature and chlorine content increases from 56.7% to 63-69% and vicat softening temperature from 72-82 °C to 90-125 °C; its highest service temperature can reach 110 °C and long-term service temperature can reach 95 °C. Accordingly, CPVC is one kind of advanced engineering plastic with vast foreground., .cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Lubrizol, Arkema, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical, Gaoxin Chemical, Xiangsheng Plastic, Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical,

Injection Grade

Pipe

Pipe Fittings

Coatings and Adhesives

Power Cable Casing