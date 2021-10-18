Smart Manufacturing Technology Market 2021: Size, Demand, Trends and Growth by Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast 2027

“

Global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market research report 2021-2028 covers a detailed study of the “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market size, growth, market shares, industry trends, consumption & production and forecasts until 2028 including the analysis of impact of the pandemic on this industry. The global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market report examines different scenarios and its effect on different factors of the market. The factors affecting the market developments, drivers are outlined in the report. The report further reveals the key insights into the market and studies the key producers, market size, most recent market patterns, annual income, net edge, and sector-wise investigation, and conjuncture of the global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market.

Vendor Landscape

The global Smart Manufacturing Technology market is valued at 156 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 301 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 9.88% between 2018 and 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Manufacturing Technology market by Product Type, service, key manufacturers and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Manufacturing Technology value generated from the revenue of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025

Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)

Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)

Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)

Segmentation by Application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ROW (Rest of World)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

GE

ABB

Siemens

SAP

Schneider

Emerson

Oracle

IBM

Honeywell

Cisco

Rockwell

Yokogawa

Fanuc

NVIDIA

Keyence

Cognex

Stratatys

3D Systems

Daifuku



Furthermore, this report contemplates the worldwide outlook of the “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market, market status, key rivalry, market shares, development status, future growth patterns, drivers, entry opportunities, restraints, network channels, vendors, and distributors. The global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market report offers the study on the competitive landscape of the market with details and information by key players. The report gives comprehensive analysis and accurate information of the players such as revenue, production, product portfolios, and expansion plans of the players in the period from 2022-2029. The report also offers reliable statistical information on revenue of the market at regional and global level for the period 2021-2020.

Market Segments: Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market

Segmentation by Type:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Buses

Vessels

Others

Details included in the report about the market also include major businesses, total revenue, net sales, revenue generated in the respective sector of the global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market, recent developments etc. The report includes market size and short-term (2021-2022) as well as long-term forecasts until 2028. The report studies all the factors influencing the market growth and specially focused on the topics that market players should take into consideration to stay competitive in the global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market. Overall, this report is intended to subscribers, partners, companies, and organizations that are responsible for shaping the global “Smart Manufacturing Technology” market strategically and socially.

