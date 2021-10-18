Helicopter Engines Market 2021 Opportunities, Demands, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Sales Area and Its Competitors by 2027

“Helicopter Engines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Helicopter Engines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Military Helicopters Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by application, the military helicopter engines segment holds the maximum revenue share, followed by commercial helicopter engines. The advantages offered by the helicopters in the military, like quick response in transporting personnel and cargo for frontline support, their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities (which eliminates the requirement of long runways), and the ability to be deployed in almost any open area in cases of emergency assistance, increases their utilitarian value in the military. Thus, the usage of helicopters is more in the military compared to commercial applications, and hence, the market for military helicopter engines is expected to increase. The military helicopter engines segment is also expected to continue their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Helicopter Engines in the Forecast Period

Globally, North holds the highest market share in the helicopter engines market, with the US being the major market for the helicopter engines. The demand from the US is likely to continue, thereby becoming the driving factor for the helicopter engines market during the forecast period. The US is currently having the largest helicopters fleet in the world, with more than 9000 commercial helicopters in the US alone. The aftermarket and maintenance services, along with the need to replace parts of the engines for these helicopters, may drive the market for the helicopter engines in the years to come. The huge budgets of the US toward military are enabling the procurement of new helicopters by the US military. This may also drive the production of new helicopter engines for the engine suppliers for these helicopters. Thus, the demand from the US is poised to drive the share of the North n helicopter engines market during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. is taking the deliveries of Chinook and Apache helicopters currently. China is also ordering new helicopters from various foreign OEMs, in addition to its indigenously manufactured helicopters. Australia is also expected to procure helicopters for commercial and law enforcement purposes in the near future. All these factors are expected to increase the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The helicopter engines market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

– Increase in the demand for helicopters for various military and commercial applications is the main driver for the market. Procurements are being done on a large scale in the military for rotorcraft. Additionally, the helicopters find their use in many applications nowadays even in the commercial sector.

– The necessity for enhancing the helicopter engine performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the helicopter manufacturers, as fuel economy is also one of the main factors that reduce the operating costs of the helicopters. This would make way for the manufacturers to produce more efficient new generation helicopter engines in the years to come. Key Manufacturers Like

