Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2021 to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance form a vital part of every military complex operations, success of military missions largely depend on platforms for ISR missions and to cater to this need defense companies are working closely with government agencies in development of UGVs that will play a vital role by providing combatants with additional surveillance and reconnaissance support. Also, the integration of advanced in technology with UGVs for better data acquisition and target identification have become another major investment area for the companies. In 2018, Aerospace Industries (IAI) developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance, and surveillance defence system, which combines land and aerial capabilities. The new system supports a variety of complex missions including intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, ambushes, target detection, and remote threat neutralization. Such developments in UGVs to support ISR missions are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Middle East & Africa Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African countries are investing in modern defense, security, and infrastructure technologies. This has also led to various robotics companies to seize the opportunity for unmanned ground vehicles. Various companies in , , Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the among others are partnering with the major ground vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous UGVs that will provide explosive devices’ removal assistance, help in reconnaissance missions and ammunition transportation and carry weapons to support combat missions. For instance, in early 2017, International Golden Group (IGG), an Abu Dhabi based company, signed a co-operation deal with Milrem Robotics for developing and arming unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The increasing investments by the governments and companies of the region are acting as a major factor for the highest growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market trends that influence the global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market
Detailed TOC of Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Mobility
5.1.1 Wheeled
5.1.2 Tracked
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Combat
5.2.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance
5.2.3 Explosive Disposal
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation
6.2.2 Rheinmetall AG
6.2.3 NEXTER Group
6.2.4 Oshkosh Corporation
6.2.5 Harris Corporation
6.2.6 ASELSAN AS
6.2.7 QinetiQ Group PLC
6.2.8 Cobham PLC
6.2.9 Milrem Robotics
6.2.10 Roboteam Ltd
6.2.11 Endeavour Robotics (FLIR Systems)
6.2.12 Aerospace Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
