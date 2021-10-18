Sonar Systems Market 2021 boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2027

“Sonar Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sonar Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14275265

Key Market Trends:

Sonar Systems for the Defense Sector is Projected to Grow at a Higher Pace

Currently, the defense sector has the highest share of all the segments. Various developments are ongoing in terms of sonar systems for the defense sector. Various companies are engaged in manufacturing of various sonar systems such as Diver detection, Towed, Hull mounted, Dunking SONARS, and Coastal Surveillance for the Navy. In 2019, Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems announced that they will be building and integrating the low frequency active and passive towed-array sonar system and the company’s next-generation hull-mounted sonar aboard the future Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) Vessels. Currently, the US Navy has reported that they shall be limiting the usage of the new sonar system which has been designed to detect enemy submarines from great distances in the ocean owing to the fact that the new sonar systems are causing problems for the marine life. On the other hand, Indian Navy, in 2018, announced that they shall be receiving six low-frequency Active Towed Array Sonar (ACTAS) systems from which shall be installed on the new Kamorta-class corvettes. The system, which can detect enemy submarines, shall improve the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the sonar systems market, North shall experience the highest growth. Various developments in the North region in terms of sonar systems shall lead to its high growth. Currently, the is focused on the development of advanced sonar systems for locating submarines or ships at longer distances. In 2018, BAE Systems plc announced that they have been commissioned by The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a US Defense Technology Agency, for building new sonar systems. The system shall combine the advantages of active and passive sonar detection to give US submarines a comparative edge over increasingly capable Russian and Chinese vessels. Various ongoing developments in terms of sonar systems shall lead to its growth in North in the near future.

Market Overview:

The sonar systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– An increase in the number of sonar programs for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) techniques and increasing navy fleet size worldwide shall be the drivers propelling the growth of the market.

– Side-effects on marine life from the usage of sonar shall be the main challenge for the market.

– Technological advancement shall lead to countries worldwide procuring advanced sonar systems for their naval fleet and this shall propel growth in the near future. Key Manufacturers Like

Nautel Sonar

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Chelsea Technologies Group Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

Western Marine Electronics

Inc.

GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

Aselsan AS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime. Scope of the Report:

Sonar (sound navigation and ranging) is a technique which makes use of sound propagation (in order to navigate, communicate with or detect objects on or under the surface of the water, such as other vessels.