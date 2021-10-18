Fertilizer Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

“Fertilizer Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fertilizer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers

Micronutrients are essential for the optimum growth of plants. During 2013, nearly 50% of the cultivated land area worldwide of contained a low concentration of zinc. It was expected by 2018 that this deficiency would reach 65%. Field trials proved that the application of micronutrient fertilizers increased crop yield from 8% to 20% annually.

Yara International is the market leader, in terms of market share, in micronutrient fertilizers. The company plans to make further investments and is investing around USD 330 million in Brazil. It closed its manufacturing facilities in , due to both strategic and economic considerations. Large companies are focusing on R&D, product launches, and aggressive acquisition strategy. In the past few years, Valagro has been the most active player, in terms of strategic development, in the global micronutrient market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for 60% of the global fertilizer market. South Asia and East Asia are the major fertilizer consumers in Asia. In 2015, Asia’s share of global nitrogen consumption was 60%, with China representing approximately half of the said consumption. In Asia, rice is a big nitrogen-consuming crop. Owing to the growing concern over the current pattern of fertilizer use, with heavy reliance on nitrogenous fertilizer, coupled with poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, have all emerged as major restraints to improve fertilizer effectiveness in the region. These concerns have given way to biofertilizers and micronutrient fertilizers to grow and fuel the fertilizers market in the region.

Market Overview:

The global fertilizer market is expected to value at USD 155.8 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 60% of the overall market. The fertilizer industry was heavily challenged in 2016. It was confronted with uneven global nutrient demand, soft economic prospects, depressed crop prices, rising market competition, and volatile energy prices. This combination created high uncertainty in the fertilizer market throughout the year.

Since 2012, a sustained downturn in the world consumption of fertilizer market, coupled with decreasing crop prices, mainly in the and Asia-Pacific, has made it difficult to maintain consistent growth. The major technological innovations in the industry, along with growing demand for bio-based and micronutrient fertilizers, are expected to drive the market. However, regulatory and environmental constraints and high production cost are likely to act as drawbacks in the industry. Key Manufacturers Like

Nutrien Limited

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries

Bunge Limited

Syngenta AG

Chemicals Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

Haifa Group