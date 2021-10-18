Genetic Engineering Drug Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Genetic engineering drugs has applications in research, medicine, agriculture, and industry and can be used on a broad range of plants, animals and microorganisms. In medicine, genetic engineering has been used to mass-produce human albumin, human growth hormones, follistim (for treating infertility), insulin, antihemophilic factors, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and many other drugs. In research, Organisms are genetically modified in experiments to learn more about the roles of specific genes. Transforming microorganisms such as bacteria or yeast, or insect mammalian cells with a gene coding for a useful protein, are examples of industrial applications. The protein can be produced in large amounts by fermenting the transformed organism in bioreactors and then purifying the protein.

Factors driving the growth of the genetic engineering drug market are the growing development of novel technologies in genome engineering, coupled with rising funding and investments for the development and research of new genetic engineering technologies. However, the high cost of genome engineering technology and needs high skilled researchers, which limits its adoption rate is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing strategic collaboration for genome engineering drugs is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Here we have listed the top Genetic Engineering Drug Market companies

1. Shanghai Lansheng Guojian Pharmaceutical

2. Biotech Pharmaceutical

3. GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

4. Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

5. Anhui Anke Biotechnology

6. 3SBio

7. Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering

8. Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

9. Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique

10. Others

Segmentation

The genetic engineering drug market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users. Based on product type, the market is segmented as monoclonal antibody, recombinant human erythropoietin, recombinant human interferon, recombinant human growth hormone, and recombinant human insulin. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized as pharmaceutical industries, academic institutes agriculture, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Genetic Engineering Drug Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Genetic Engineering Drug Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

