North America Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Nurtures at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

The North America hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 3,247.37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,255.79 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019-2027.

Personalized medicines is a comparatively new idea that allows doctors to select medication based on a patient’s hereditary profile; it is a developing area in the healthcare sector. The method not only reduces adverse side effects but also manages to produce strong results in a short period. For instance, mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 lead to breast cancer. However, identifying the type of variation in the breast cancer patient provides crucial information for the kind of treatment.

Major key players covered in this report: Biosero Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, CENTOGENE AG

The US is expected to lead the market in the North America region to the rapidly increasing expenditure of research and development by biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, various biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new cancer panel and direct to consumer test. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, growth of the market in the US is likely to contribute the most significant share in the North America region during the forecast period.

North America Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Various Divisions-

BY DIAGNOSIS TYPE

Biopsy

Blood Sample

Cheek Swab Sample

Imaging

BY TECHNOLOGY

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

BY END-USER

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital

Clinics

The research on the North America Hereditary Cancer Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Hereditary Cancer Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Hereditary Cancer Testing market.

