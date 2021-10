Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a very toxic and pungent gas that causes problems in both the upstream and downstream oil Industry and gas industry. Hydrogen sulfide scavengers can remove the H2S from the upstream and downstream oil Industry and gas to reduce corrosion.

Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, and Basf are the world’s top 4 leading players in Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers, and the industry is lowly concentrated. Asia Pacific and North America are the main consumption regions. In 2018, North America revenue is 542 Million USD, Occupy 28.56% of global market. The type can be divided into regenerative and non-regenerative. Non-Regenerative hydrogen sulfide scavengers are main type with a market share of 67.37% in 2018. The application of hydrogen sulfide scavengers is gas industry, oil industry and waste water treatment. Gas industry and oil industry are the main application fields, accounted for 36.52% and 29.61% respectively in 2018.

The global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers market was valued at USD 2229.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 3022.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Basf

Akzonobel

Huntsman

Ineos

NALCO Water

GE

Dorf Ketal

Merichem

Newpoint Gas

Chemical Products Industries

EMEC

Miox

Stepan

Sinopec

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Regenerative

Non-Regenerative Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market by Applications:

Gas Industry

Oil Industry

Waste Water Treatment