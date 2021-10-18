Construction Nails Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Construction Nails Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Construction Nails industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Construction Nails market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Nails can be made from a variety of metals, including ordinary steel, stainless steel, brass, copper, or aluminum. Or, nails can be galvanized or plated with zinc or another metal. Most construction nails are steel, often with some kind of surface coating. Many construction nails are coated with a thin layer of vinyl, which acts as a lubricant when driving the nail. Nails can also be coated with phosphate to improve their holding power. A nail that is uncoated in any way is often called a “bright” nail.

The construction nails market is very fragmented market; key players include Grip-Rite, Tree Island Steel, Mid Continent Steel & Wire, Oriental Cherry Hardware Group, Aracon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Yonggang Group, Maze Nails, Herco, Kongo Special Nail, Würth, TITIBI, Laiwu Delong Wiring, JE-IL Wire Production, Duchesne, Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. The construction nails are classified into the carbon steel nails and stainless steel nails according to the product type. As of 2018, carbon steel nails segment dominates the market contributing about 76% of the total market share. Construction nails are major applied in both wood construction and concrete construction. The largest application is wood construction, which accounted for 78.14% in 2018.

The global Construction Nails market was valued at USD 2424.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 2878.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Grip-Rite

Tree Island Steel

Mid Continent Steel & Wire

Oriental Cherry Hardware Group

Aracon

Simpson Strong-Tie

Yonggang Group

Maze Nails

Herco

Kongo Special Nail

Würth

TITIBI

Laiwu Delong Wiring

JE-IL Wire Production

Duchesne

Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd. Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Carbon Steel Nails

Stainless Steel Nails Construction Nails Market by Applications:

Wood Construction