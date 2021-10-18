2021 MO (Metal Organic) Source Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “MO (Metal Organic) Source Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of MO (Metal Organic) Source industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global MO (Metal Organic) Source market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Metal Organic (MO) source also known as high-purity metal organic compound, is a class of chemical compounds that contain metals and organic ligands, which confer solubility in organic solvents or volatility. MO source is a key raw material for producing semiconductor microstructure materials by use of MOVCD technology. Widely used in the production of LEDs, solar cells as well as other applications.

Global MO (Metal Organic) Source manufacturers are mostly centered in China, Korea and Japan. Due to high technical barriers, the whole MO (Metal Organic) source industry is now in oligopoly and monopolistic competition. China was the leading producer of MO (Metal Organic) source, accounting for more than 37.83% of global production. According to classification, major MO Sources are trimethylgallium, trimethylindium, triethylgallium and trimethylaluminium, these kinds of MO sources, especially trimethylgallium accounts for more than 80% of the global market share in 2018. In terms of application, MO (Metal Organic) source can be used in the production of LED, solar cell, phase change memory and semiconductor laser. LED is the main application in the market, accounting for around 90% of the total consumption in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global MO (Metal Organic) Source Market

The global MO (Metal Organic) Source market was valued at USD 143.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 303.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Nata Opto-electronic

SAFC Hitech

AkzoNobel (Nouryon)

Jiang Xi Jia Yin Opt-Electronic

Albemarle

Chemtura

Sumitomo Chemical

Ube Industries

Lake Materials

ARGOSUN MO

Suzhou Pure Opto-Electronic

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Trimethylgallium (TMGa)

Triethylgallium (TEGa)

Trimethylindium (TMIn)

Trimethylaluminium (TMAl)

Other MO Sources MO (Metal Organic) Source Market by Applications:

LED Industry

Solar Cell

Phase Change Memory

Semiconductor Laser