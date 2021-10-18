Microarray Biochips Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Microarray Biochips Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Microarray Biochips industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Microarray Biochips market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Microarray or biochip is a lab-oriented microscope slide that is usually made of glass, silicon chip, or nylon membrane. It is a 2D array (sometimes 3D) whose surface is provided with thousands of minute pores in defined positions. The microarray is a recently developed technology and was discovered only two decades ago. It is mostly used in cancer research and in the pharmacological treatment of other diseases like oral lesions. It enables researchers to investigate and analyze the expression of thousands of genes in a single reaction and address various issues.

Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the two largest companies in the industry, accounting for more than 74 percent of 2018 revenue combined. In terms of production value, the United States occupies the absolute position, with production value accounting for more than 86%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microarray Biochips Market

The global Microarray Biochips market was valued at USD 1195.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 1993.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

BioChain

Sengenics

Applied Microarrays

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

DNA Microarray

Protein Microarray

Other Microarray Biochips Market by Applications:

Drug Discovery

Research

Diagnostics