2021 Bone Graft Harvester Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Bone graft is utilized as an adjunct in numerous surgical procedures for the foot and ankle. Autogenous bone graft has been shown to facilitate healing in arthrodesis sites and to fill bone voids. The Bone Graft Harvester provides a safe, easy and quick way to obtain the adequate amount of bone graft needed.

Arthrex was the largest manufacturer in 2018, with a market share of 24% in the global Bone Graft Harvester market, and the following key manufacturers were Acumed, Globus, Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Paragon. Top 5 manufacturers occupied about 65% market.

In the next few years, the Asia Pacific is predicted to show the highest growth rate in the global bone graft Harvester market in the future. Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African regions are also projected to show rapid growth in the bone graft Harvester market.

The global Bone Graft Harvester market was valued at USD 309.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 507.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Arthrex

Acumed

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Paragon

Paradigm BioDevices Inc

Anthogyr SAS

Avitus Orthopaedics

A. Titan Instruments

Vilex

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

8 mm Bone Graft Harvester

6 mm Bone Graft Harvester

10 mm Bone Graft Harvester

Others Bone Graft Harvester Market by Applications:

Cancellous Bone

Cortical Bone