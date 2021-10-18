North America In-Vitro Diagnostics Market during 2020-2027: F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., DANAHER, ABBOTT, SIEMENS AG

The In-vitro diagnostics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 26,981.2 million in 2019 to US$ 38,759.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

In-vitro diagnostics are examinations performed on samples which include blood or tissue that are from the human body. In-vitro diagnostics can detect diseases or other conditions and are used to monitor a person’s overall health to help cure, treat, or prevent diseases. Devices can range from simple tests to sophisticated DNA technology which include reagents, control materials, calibrators, kits, software, and related instruments. In-vitro diagnostics can also be used in precision medicine to identify patients who are likely to benefit from specific treatments or therapies.

Major key players covered in this report:

• F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

• DANAHER

• ABBOTT

• SIEMENS AG

• SYSMEX CORPORATION

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

• BD

• BIOMERIEUX SA

• BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

• QIAGEN

NORTH AMERICA IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Services

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Software & Services

By Technology

Immunoassay/ Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Diseases

Nephrology

Others

The research on the North America In-Vitro Diagnostics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America In-Vitro Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

