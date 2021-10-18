Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc

The anticoagulant reversal drug market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 270.0 million in 2019 to US$ 655.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are required to reverse the effect of anticoagulation in certain situations such as unplanned surgery, overdose of anticoagulant therapy, and uncontrolled bleeding. In medical conditions such as venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation (AF), mechanical valve replacement, and other coagulation disorders such as antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, Factor V Leiden, anticoagulant reversal drugs are used.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Pfizer Inc

• Octapharma AG

• AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals)

• CSL Limited

• Grifols, S.A.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drug market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

