Hydrotherapy Chairs Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

The Hydrotherapy Chairs Market report outlines the evolution by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028. Hydrotherapy Chairs Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Hydrotherapy Chairs Market through 2021-2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography and End users.

The use of hydrotherapy dates back to ancient Greek and Roman civilizations. This involves getting a dry hydromassage in either chair or table form. Hydromassage is a therapeutic technique involving the use of water and pressurized jets to help massage muscles and other soft tissues in the body. Patients with medical conditions, such as burns, septic ulcers, lesions, amputations, and arthritis, can benefit from the effects of sitting in warm water.

Market Dynamics

The hydrotherapy chairs market is driving due to the factors such as increasing number of patients suffering with chronic diseases, rising awareness with respect to treatments and procedures and new product launches. However, high cost of the chairs is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Bailey Manufacturing Company

ProMed Products

Hydro Physio

Fabrication Enterprises

EWAC Medical

Whitehall Manufacturing

Accord Medical Products

HYDROWORX

India Medico Instruments

Universal Companies

Market Segmentation

The hydrotherapy chairs market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hydrotherapy chair with casters and hydrotherapy chair without casters. Based on end user, the market is segmented into intestinal hospitals, home-use, others.

Regional framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the hydrotherapy chairs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hydrotherapy chairs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hydrotherapy chairs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hydrotherapy chairs market in these regions.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

