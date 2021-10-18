Foldable Intraocular Lens market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, and Forecast Report 2028

The Foldable Intraocular Lens Market report outlines the evolution by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2028. Foldable Intraocular Lens Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Foldable Intraocular Lens Market through 2021-2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography and End users.

Foldable intraocular lenses come in three-piece or single-piece designs and are made of silicone or acrylic (hydrophobic or hydrophilic) biomaterials. Single-piece lenses are available with two or more haptic elements, or in plate configurations. Over the last two decades, foldable lenses have been implanted with growing success as improved manufacturing and surgical techniques become available.

Market Dynamics

Factors driving the growth of the foldable intraocular lens market are the growing prevalence of eye diseases such as cataracts, obesity and diabetes, and age-related macular degeneration coupled with rising healthcare spending. However, the lack of proper coverage or co-payment policies for premium IOLs is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, government and awareness initiatives to control and treat blindness and technological advancements in IOLs is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Hoya Corporation

Staar Surgical Company

Rayner Intraocular Lenses

Bausch + Lomb

Alcon

Johnson and Johnson

Physiol

Ophtec

SAV IOL

Market Segmentation

The foldable intraocular lens market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as hydrophobic acrylic IOLs, hydrophilic acrylic IOLs, and other foldable IOLs. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized as hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

Regional framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the foldable intraocular lens market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The foldable intraocular lens market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting foldable intraocular lens market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the foldable intraocular lens market in these regions.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

